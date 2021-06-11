Rajasthan Royals owner leads Covid-19 fundraiser for South Asia through cycling programme in UK

The aim of the event is to raise funds for Covid related initiatives

Prince Charles kick-started this year's 'Palaces on Wheels' cycling event, a fundraising initiative by the British Asian Trust.

Rajasthan Royals’ lead owner and the British Asian Trust chairman, Manoj Badale, is also part of this cycling event organised to raise funds for Covid relief across South Asia.

The event sees over 30 cyclists out of Highgrove endure a unique 420km/250 mile route that will see them visit some of the UK’s most iconic Royal Households and Palaces over four days of cycling that started this Thursday.

The aim of the event was largely to raise funds for Covid related initiatives led by Badale chaired the British Asian Trust and their work in South Asia, aimed towards helping out millions of people who have suffered from the effects of the pandemic.

Badale, who has led on several initiatives in the region through the British Asian Trust, has also worked extensively through his team, Rajasthan Royals, and has played a key role in working towards a lot of socio-economic issues in the state.

Earlier in the month of April, Rajasthan Royals had also announced a contribution of over $1mn towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of Covid-19 virus.

“We’ve all got our responsibility to do our bit for the people of South Asia that are suffering at the hands of a devastating pandemic, especially the ones that are disadvantaged. It’s an initiative that is looking pan-region and to harness complete effort towards regenerating a certain section of the population that needs help on various fronts," Badale said.

"Obviously, I have a special connection in the region through Rajasthan Royals and it’s really special to be able to have a medium and a framework in sport via which we can facilitate an initiative to have a greater reach.”

The team is being led by Rohit Chadha, a supporter of the British Asian Trust and founder of the event.

“On behalf of all the riders, donors, sponsors, we are in the privileged position of making life-defining changes for those in real need, which truly is a humbling honour," he said.

"Since 2016, with the incredible support and patronage of HRH The Prince of Wales, we have raised in excess of £1 million to date but the work is never done. This month we hope to add significantly to that total with our latest ride – Palaces on Wheels - in the UK for the first time”.