Rajasthan Royals, INSEAD to launch joint online education programme on leadership
With this collaboration, Rajasthan Royals will take another major stride in the education and learning space, by using sports as their vehicle
Rajasthan Royals have announced a collaboration with the Business School INSEAD, which will see the two organisations launch a joint online programme on ‘Leadership and Performance’.
With this collaboration, Rajasthan Royals will take another major stride in the education and learning space, by using sports as their vehicle. The collaboration will enhance Rajasthan Royals’ objective to provide a world-class education platform for all-round development through the medium of cricket.
As part of the partnership, the carefully curated programme will be conducted by INSEAD faculty who will impart knowledge and share their experiences to help executives adapt to the challenges faced in the fast-paced digital era.
Additionally, INSEAD coaches will provide one-on-one guidance to help emerging leaders chalk out a personalised Leadership Action Plan.
The course will also see Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara deliver masterclasses on Leadership through reflections into their experience at the highest level of competitive sport.
With limited places available, registrations for the course will close on November 10, 2021.
The partnership with Rajasthan Royals will help INSEAD connect with millions of Royals' fans and expand their outreach in business education and research in India, having already established themselves in several locations across the world, with permanent campuses in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi) and North America (San Francisco).
Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Rajasthan Royals, said: “We’re delighted to announce this partnership with INSEAD, the world’s leading Business School. Our joint online education programme will provide a valuable opportunity to combine people’s passion for sport with their thirst for learning and development. We have already seen a tremendous response to our education platform, the Royals School of Business, and are confident that INSEAD’s world class content and established excellence in global education will further enhance this. We have a passion for talent development both on and off the field and I hope some of the individuals completing these courses will join the RR management team in the future.”
