Rajasthan Royals announce acquisition of Barbados Tridents

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on July 31, 2021 | Last updated on July 31, 2021 at 12.11 am
Manoj Badale, lead owner of Rajasthan Royals. (RR Twitter)

The two-time CPL champions will be rebranded as the Barbados Royals


Royals Sports Group (EM Sporting Holdings Ltd), the owners of the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise, have acquired a majority stake in the Barbados Tridents, Caribbean Premier League franchise.

The two-time CPL champions will be rebranded as the Barbados Royals, a partner franchise of the Rajasthan Royals, as the Royals Sports Group seeks to expand its global presence.

Royals Sports Group Chairperson, and the lead owner of Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale, commented: "We are delighted to have signed this deal with Manish Patel, to acquire a majority stake in the Barbados CPL franchise. We are extremely grateful to the Barbados government for their continued support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on both cricket and tourism for the country. We have ambitious plans for the Royals brand globally, and this is an important strategic step.”

Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, whose role now includes the Barbados Royals, said: “Barbados Royals will be an important part of the Royals’ cricket ecosystem. With a fantastic talent pool of local players, we have the opportunity to innovate and develop strategies that will benefit the Royals Group. We are also excited at the prospect of how we can promote growth in the game of cricket.”

Manish Patel, principal of the Barbados Tridents franchise, added, “We are extremely excited about the partnership with Manoj and the Rajasthan Royals family, which will further advance cricket in Barbados and the region.”




