Rahul hits ton as Kohli, Rahane miss warm-up game
Rahane is expected to be fit for first Test
India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were rested from India's first-class warm-up game against Select County XI due to minor niggles.
KL Rahul scored a brilliant century (101 retired out, 150 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) and Ravindra Jadeja (75, 146 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) also impressed with the bat as the Indians made 306 for nine on the opening day of the three-day match.
The BCCI gave an update on Kohli and Rahane's conditions after both were rested along with Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.
"Kohli felt some stiffness in his back on late Monday evening and he has been advised rest from the three-day first-class warm-up game by the BCCI Medical Team,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.
"Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring. This has been addressed by an injection. He is not available for the three-day first-class warm-up game."
But Rahane is expected to be fit for the first Test against England which will start on August 4.
"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him (Rahane), and he is expected to fully recover well in time for the first Test against England starting from 4th August at Nottingham," Shah said.
Since this is a first-class game, the option of just batting and not fielding is not there for the visitors.
India's red ball team suffered another injury scare as pacer Avesh Khan, turning up for ECB's Select County XI, suffered a thumb injury, which might result in dislocation.
India’s players are wearing black armbands in the game to mourn the death of Yashpal Sharma. The former middle order batsman, one of the key players in the 1983 World Cup-winning team, died on July 13 due to a cardiac arrest.
Brief scores: Indians 306 for nine in 90 overs (KL Rahul 101, Ravindra Jadeja 75, Mayank Agarwal 28, Hanuma Vihari 24, Cheteshwar Pujara 21, Shardul Thakur 20, Rohit Sharma 9; Craig Miles 3/42, Lyndon James 2/32, Liam Patterson-White 2/79, Jack Carson 1/71)
-
Cricket
Rahul hits ton as Kohli, Rahane miss warm-up game
Rahane is expected to be fit for first Test READ MORE
-
Cricket
Tamim hits 14th ODI ton as Bangladesh thrash...
Tamim Iqbal hit his fastest century in one-day international cricket READ MORE
-
Cricket
Tokyo Olympics: Tendulkar tells Indian athletes...
Tendulkar told them to chase the dream of winning an Olympic medal... READ MORE
-
Golf
Golf: Plenty to play for after the four Majors
Next week sees Tokyo host golf in the Olympics READ MORE
-
Americas
Jeff Bezos carries out inaugural space voyage
They crossed the Karman line that marks the internationally... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Where to catch fireworks, light...
Here are some of the venues that are set to put on a dazzling show. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,541 cases, 1,502 recoveries, 4...
More than 63.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Meet the UAE babies born on Eid Al Adha...
The arrival of the newborns on an auspicious day made for double joy... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Alvir Airways to promote tourism in Pakistan
19 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages