Quetta Gladiators' Anwar Ali tests positive ahead of PSL resumption

Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Anwar Ali has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the flight to Abu Dhabi scheduled to depart on Wednesday for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six games.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan pacer had tested negative for Covid-19 before checking into a Karachi hotel, but his second test produced a positive Covid-19 result on Tuesday.

Anwar will now be quarantined for at least 10 days and will be released from the isolation only after two negative tests.

On Monday, Quetta Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah was ruled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL.

Naseem breached the protocols for departure from Pakistan by arriving at the designated hotel with a non-compliant RT-PCR test result.

As per the Covid-19 protocols for the remaining Pakistan Super League 6 matches, all those traveling through charter flights from Karachi and Lahore were directed to assemble at the team hotels in Karachi and Lahore on Monday with negative reports of PCR tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the hotel.

However, Naseem presented a PCR report from a test that was conducted on May 18. Upon submission of the report, he was placed into isolation on a separate floor before being released following a decision made by a three-member panel on the recommendation of the independent Medical Advisory Panel for PSL.