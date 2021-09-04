Pure Magic emerge Silver Division Champions in the ICC Academy Challengers Cup 2021

The tournament was played at the ICC Academy indoor facility at Dubai Sports City

Pure Magic clinched the Silver Division title, Incredible sealed the Bronze Main & BC Club won Bronze Plate Division in the ICC Academy Challengers Cup 2021.The tournament was played at the ICC Academy indoor facility at Dubai Sports City.

In the Silver Division category final, Hard Hitters got off to a bad start when they chose to bat first. They managed to score only 15 runs in 6 overs but Rounak (10), Sujay (11), Mohd. (8) and Nauman (9) took the tally to 53 runs in 12 overs, while Asif captured two wickets.

In reply, Pure Magic had an ordinary start as they managed only five runs in three overs, but Shamsheer (8), Darshan (7), Fahad (7) and Debashish (9) managed 31 runs in 6 overs to take the tally to 36 runs. Eleven runs were needed in the last over for victory, Sajid (13), hit a six off the first ball to ease the pressure and the team comfortably managed to score 56 runs. Asif was declared man of the match and Vivek from Pure Magic was named player of the tournament.

In the Bronze Main final, Incredible failed to get off to a good start but captain Saifi (10), Murtuza (7), man of the match Jawed (13), Mazhar (9) and Mujahid (18) managed to reach the target of 62 runs.

In reply, All Stars were restricted to 41 runs with Anuj (13), Pranave (14) and Amit (10) being the main contributors. Jawed from Incredible was declared player of the tournament.

In Bronze Plate finals, BC Club set a target of 63 runs with Affan (10), Danish (10), Sagar (14) & Adarsh (17) being the major contributors. In reply, Broforce managed 49 runs and lost the tie, with Deepak (10), Ishan (11) & Azhar (14) being their main scorers. Anuj from BC Club was declared man of the match and Zyam from IndusInd Bank ‘A’ was named player of the tournament.