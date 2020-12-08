Pucovski hurt, Burns struggles as ‘A’ game ends in a draw

India A declared at 189-9 in their second innings, setting Australia A 131 to win from 15 overs. Australia reached 52-1 at stumps

Australia A and India A have drawn a game that did little to resolve a selection quandary for the home team ahead of the four-Test series starting next week.

Australia were using the three-day warmup game to weigh up the respective form of incumbent Test opener Joe Burns and up-and-coming opener Will Pucovski.

Both were out cheaply in the first innings and Burns was bowled for a duck by Umesh Yadav in the second. Pucovski was on 23 when he had to leave the field late for a concussion check after he attempted a pull shot to Kartik Tyagi’s short ball and was hit on the helmet.

Pucovski, who has had repeated concussions in recent years, slumped to his hands and knees for more than a minute before walking off the field accompanied by the team’s doctor, John Orchard. He was later diagnosed with a mild concussion.

India A declared late Tuesday at 189-9 in their second innings, setting Australia A 131 to win from 15 overs. Australia reached 52-1 at stumps.

All-rounder Cameron Green followed his unbeaten 125 in Australia A’s first innings of 306 with two wickets in India A’s second innings to push his selection claims for Australia for the first test starting Dec. 17 in Adelaide.

Fast bowler Mark Steketee returned 5-37 to restrict India A’s second innings, and Michael Neser had figures of claimed 2-41, including bowling Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (54) and No. 11 Kartik Tyagi (2) ensured India A set a decent target by batting for 13 overs after the tourists lost their ninth wicket with a lead of only 85.

The match at Sydney’s Drummoyne Oval is one of two warmups for the Tests and featured many of the players expected to take part in the series opener at Adelaide on Dec. 17. The second warmup is a day-night match at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting Friday.

The 22-year-old Pucovski has been ruled out of the next warmup game as a precaution, with his eligibility for the first Test to be determined next week.

“Will experienced mild concussion symptoms ... he was monitored in our medical room and was communicating freely with staff and teammates as well as family over the phone,” Orchard said. “We will continue to monitor Will over the coming days.”

Pucovski appeared to be smiling and talking with teammates as he left the stadium.

“He’s up, around, communicating cleanly,” Steketee said. “He ... seems pretty well so far.”