PSL to go live for global cricket fans via Facebook

With Pakistan’s biggest cricketing event HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) set to return on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan Cricket Board is collaborating with Facebook to bring the event to the global audience via the platform’s Paid Online Events.

The PSL is extremely popular not only in Pakistan but amongst the Pakistani diaspora and cricket fans across the world. The tournament features top cricket players from around the world which sparks a global interest in the event. This exciting partnership with Facebook allows global reach for the PSL, especially in non-traditional cricket markets, like never before.

PSL’s latest arrangement with Facebook will not only bring the live action to fans globally for the 20 remaining matches of the PSL 6 but also help the PCB explore newer avenues for revenue generation.

Facebook Paid Online Events will help the Board monetise the matches by requiring fans to pay a nominal one-time sign-up fee to access the live broadcast. The broadcast can then be watched anytime.

Policy Lead Pakistan for Facebook, Sehar Tariq: “We are excited to partner for PSL this year. The league has gained popularity around the world. With support from PCB we have been able to connect PSL’s global fan base to view their matches around the world while also supporting PCB to build a new revenue stream and support their business.

“We hope that Paid Online Events will enhance the experience of the HBL PSL for all cricket lovers across the world.”

PCB Head of Broadcast Rights and Business Development, Shoaib Naveed: “Providing fans ease of access and enhancing the viewership of Pakistan cricket globally is a main feature of our broadcast strategy and part of the PCB overall Digital Transformation aims.

“This partnership for the remaining matches of PSL 6 with Facebook has provided us with a unique platform, and it’s great to be partnering with the largest social media platform in the world.”

The online events will be accessible globally except in the US, Canada, Caribbean, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Sub Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives; where the PCB has existing rights agreements with international media partners.

Facebook’s sports partnerships team works closely with PCB, and other organisations in Pakistan to help them achieve their fan growth and engagement, as well as monetisation goals using Facebook’s platform and products.

In addition to the introduction of Paid Online Events, Facebook is also working with PCB to build various on platform business opportunities and safety aspects for their players, and in March 2021 had hosted a training program for the Pakistan women’s national team to help them understand and unlock the value of online presence, along with the safety measures