PSL 2021: Zazai on a roll as Peshawar storm into final

Filed on June 23, 2021 | Last updated on June 23, 2021 at 12.28 am

Hazratullah Zazai hit his third half-century in four matches as Peshawar Zalmi stormed into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final with an eight-wicket win over Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2.

Zazai (66, 44 balls, 6 fours and 4 sixes) set the tone for the Peshawar chase as his 126-run partnership for the second wicket with Jonathan Wells (55 not out, 43 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) broke the back of the Islamabad bowling attack at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 175, Peshawar reached home with 3.1 overs to spare as the veteran Shoaib Malik (32 not out, 10 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) also illuminated the Abu Dhabi stadium with his fine stroke-play.

Earlier, Islamabad United managed to post a fighting total, thanks to Hasan Ali’s late-order heroics.

The right-arm pace bowler, who came in at number nine in the batting order, rescued his team from a batting embarrassment.

Islamabad were struggling at 110 for seven in 14.4 overs when Hasan joined Faheem Ashraf (1) in the middle only for the latter to fall in the next over without adding to the team score.

At 110 for eight, Islamabad were in all sorts of trouble, but Hasan (45, 16 balls, 5 fours, 3 sixes)rescued them with a stunning counterattack.

Number 10 Mohammad Wasim (17 not out, 11 balls, two sixes) also played his part brilliantly in the 62-run ninth wicket partnership off just 25 balls with Hasan.

New Zealander Colin Munro (44, 29 balls, seven fours, one six) did play a fine innings at the top order, but none of the Islamabad middle order batsmen made an impact.

And if it wasn’t for Hasan and his incredible ninth wicket partnership with Wasim, Islamabad would have finished their innings in embarrassing fashion.

In the end, their late heroics were not enough as Peshawar cruised into Thursday’s final against Multan Sultans.

Brief scores:

Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by eight wickets.

Islamabad United 174 for nine in 20 overs (Colin Munro 44, Hasan Ali 45, Brandon King 18, Mohammad Wasim 17 not out; Wahab Riaz 2/35, Umaid Asif 2/44, Mohammad Irfan 1/21, Amad Butt 1/26, Mohammad Imran 1/34).

Peshawar Zalmi 177 for two in 16.5 overs (Hazratullah Zazai 66, Jonathan Wells 55 not out, Shoaib Malik 32 not out; Mohammad Wasim 1/32, Hasan Ali 1/43)