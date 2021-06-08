PSL 2021: UAE spinner Sultan getting tips from Rashid and eyeing Babar's wicket

Sultan has represented the UAE in 22 T20 Internationals and two one-day internationals

The UAE spinner Sultan Ahmed has set his sights on the big wicket of Babar Azam in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 31-year-old left-arm-spinner was picked by the Lahore Qalandars as one of the replacement players after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had decided to bring the remaining matches of the PSL to the UAE.

Having started his cricket journey in Pakistan’s district level competitions, the Gujranwala-born player is now brimming with excitement as he hopes to make his PSL debut a memorable one by earning the wicket of Pakistan captain and Karachi Kings opener, Babar Azam.

“Everybody knows that Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world. If I get a chance to play, I hope to get his wicket. That will be a big achievement in my career because Babar, as you know, is a fantastic player,” Sultan told Khaleej Times.

Sultan, who has represented the UAE in 22 T20 Internationals and two one-day internationals, has also got some bowling tips from his new Qalandars teammate, Rashid Khan.

“He (Rashid Khan) is the number one bowler in the world (in T20 cricket). So whatever practice sessions I have done with him, he has given me a lot of confidence. He told me that I have got good skills and good strength. He just asked me to bowl to my strength,” Sultan said.

“He asked me to plan my bowling based on my strength. If the batsman can handle that, then he said I need to try to take advantage of his weak points. But first I must focus on my own strength.”

Sultan, who picked seven wickets for the Qalandars in the Abu Dhabi T10 early this year, said he is never afraid of getting hit in the shorter formats.

“The Abu Dhabi T10 was a great experience for me because I got a chance to play against some big international players. I love the challenge of bowling in shorter formats and I have even bowled in the power-plays,” he said, before thanking Qalandars coach Aqib Javed for the support.

“Aqib (bhai) has always backed me. It was because of his guidance and support that I got the chance to play in the Abu Dhabi T10 and now I have got a chance to play in the PSL,” he said.

“Getting picked for the PSL is a very emotional moment for me. I came from Pakistan to play club cricket here. I never thought that I would get to play for the UAE and then in big events like the Abu Dhabi T10 and the PSL,” he added.

“I would like to thank everyone at Eurocon who gave a chance to play club cricket in the UAE. They took care of everything and I didn’t have to worry about finding a job to survive here.

“Then, of course, the Emirates Cricket Board and Robin Singh (UAE coach) Sir have always backed me. Without their support, I would not have been in the PSL today.”