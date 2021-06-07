PSL 2021: Players to drink coconut water, wear ice vests to beat the UAE heat
The PSL will resume in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday
The Pakistan Super League cricketers will have to contend with soaring temperatures and empty stadiums when the Covid-hit Twenty20 competition resumes far from home in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
With day-time temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), some players will wear ice vests on the field, while bowlers have been told to drink coconut water, a natural coolant.
The T20 cricket league was halted in Pakistan in March after seven players and support staff tested positive for Covid-19, and restart efforts stalled as the country was hit by a third wave of the virus.
The PSL will now be completed in the Gulf summer but, with the earliest games starting at 5pm, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said the conditions weren't "unplayable".
"There will be ice vests, packs, ice collars, regular drink intervals to make sure that players are kept safe and healthy," said Khan.
"But it's not in a position which is unplayable. It's 38-40 degrees but by five o'clock in the evening it cools down a little bit."
The United Arab Emirates will also host the remainder of the suspended Indian Premier League in September and October, while India is considering moving the October-November T20 World Cup to the Gulf country.
After exploring the possibility of resuming in the UAE, the Pakistan Cricket Board almost canned the PSL's sixth edition entirely because of visa problems for players and camera crews travelling from Pakistan, India and South Africa.
All three countries are all on the UAE's 'red list', with direct scheduled flights banned and compulsory quarantine for passengers arriving on charters.
"It's tough to organise these matches under Covid... bringing crew and players from around the world and then following the stringent protocols," said former Pakistan all-rounder Wasim Akram, president of defending champions Karachi Kings.
"Everybody has done a great job, and we are now about to start."
Still, he added, the compulsory quarantine was draining.
"No matter how good the hotel is, this quarantine is very tough," he said in a video message.
The PSL is something of a poor relation to the super-rich IPL, but still attracts a host of international stars -- even if some are past their prime.
But with a global cricket calendar badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, several big names will miss the rest of the tournament including big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle, and South African fast bowler Dale Steyn.
New Zealand's Martin Guptill, however -- whose 147 Twenty20 international sixes are a world record -- will be in action, alongside Australian Usman Khawaja and West Indian Andre Russell.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, second in the world Twenty20 rankings, is also taking part.
Pakistanis are used to playing in the UAE, which effectively became a home venue for a decade from 2009 because of security issues after the visiting Sri Lanka team was attacked by Islamist radicals in Lahore.
But they haven't played there at this time of the year, when the searing heat is accompanied by sapping humidity.
"It will be tough," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who plays for the Kings.
"Players are professionals, and once they enter the field their focus will be on the game," he added.
The final is scheduled for June 24.
-
Cricket
England suspension for Robinson over racist...
The England player was suspended following tweets he posted in 2012... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Naomi Osaka pulls out of Berlin tournament,...
She has been in the spotlight since withdrawing from Roland Garros READ MORE
-
Football
UAE coach confident ahead of crunch match against ...
The UAE's only World Cup appearance came in 1990 READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Season to resume on Sep 19, final on...
The decision was taken during a meeting between BCCI and the Emirates ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE approves new green pass protocol on Alhosn app
It defines six categories including fully vaccinated, second dose... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Women's prayer halls in Dubai mosques open from...
A circular issued in this regard mandates strict precautionary... READ MORE
-
News
Addicted to your smartphone? It may lead to...
It is a gradual build-up of damage to muscles, tendons and nerves... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed