PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi put Gladiators to the sword

Filed on June 13, 2021 | Last updated on June 13, 2021 at 12.44 am

Swashbuckling South African batsman David Miller and veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal set the tone with the brilliant half-centuries before the bowlers found their rhythm to give the Peshawar Zalmi an emphatic 61-run win over the Quetta Gladiators in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Put into bat, Zalmi made 197 for five, thanks to opener Kamran’s 37-ball 59 (six fours, two sixes) and Miller’s majestic 73 off 46 balls (six fours and four sixes).

Despite losing two early wickets, Kamran and Miller formed a solid partnership as they put the Gladiators to the sword with their 125-run third-wicket stand off just 72 balls. Rovman Powell (42 not out off 19 balls, one four, five sixes), the hard-hitting West Indian, then came up with a six-hitting exhibition to help Zalmi post a massive total on the board.

Barring Khurram Shahzad (4-0-22-1), none of the Quetta bowlers were able to make an impact with Zahid Mahmood being the most expensive one, giving away 53 runs in three overs. In reply, the Gladiators made a fine start with openers Saim Ayub (35) and Usman Khan (28) putting on 62 runs in eight overs.

But when Fabian Allen got the breakthrough by removing Usman, the Gladiators suffered a batting collapse as Mohammad Irfan turned the screw with a three-wicket spell.

The Peshawar Zalmi moved up to the third spot in the points table with eight points.

And the Gladiators remained at the bottom with just two points from seven matches.

Brief scores

Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi 197 for five in 20 overs (David Miller 73, Kamran Akmal 59, Rovman Powell 43 not out; Khurram Shahzad 1/22).

Quetta Gladiators 136 for nine in 20 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 36 not out, Saim Ayub 35, Usman Khan 28, Mohammad Irfan 3/37, Wahab Riaz 2/20, Umaid Asif 2/17).