PSL 2021: Du Plessis ruled out of tournament due to concussion

AP/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 16, 2021
Faf du Plessis. (Quetta Gladiators Twitter)

Du Plessis collided with one of his Quetta Gladiators teammates while fielding during a game against Peshawar Zalmi


South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League because of a concussion.

Du Plessis collided with one of his Quetta Gladiators teammates while fielding during a game against Peshawar Zalmi last Saturday. He was rushed to the hospital and later said on Twitter that he had a “concussion with some memory loss.”

The team said Wednesday that its “star batsman will be flying back to South Africa,” and the franchise wished him well.

Du Plessis, who played for Peshawar last year, had a below-par season by scoring 76 runs in five matches.

Quetta all-rounder Andre Russell was diagnosed with a concussion in an earlier league game against Islamabad when he was struck on the helmet by fast bowler Muhammad Musa.

Since then, Russell has missed two matches. Quetta faces Multan Sultans later Wednesday.

Quetta are at the bottom of the table with four points from eight matches.




