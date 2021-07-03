Prithvi Shaw can replace Pujara at No.3 in Tests, says Brad Hogg
Pujara failed to impress in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand as he recorded scores of just 8 and 15
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg reckons Prithvi Shaw can be an ideal replacement for Chesteshwar Pujara at No.3 in the longest format of the game.
A fan had asked Hogg whether KL Rahul should be replacing Pujara at the number three slot for the Tests against England.
To this query, Hogg replied on Twitter: “If anyone was going to replace Pujara it would be Prithvi Shaw. Feel he is more suited there than the opening. Has a lot of talent and a long future. He is not in the tour group but a wild card choice. #EngvIND.”
Pujara failed to impress in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand as he recorded scores of just 8 and 15.
On the other hand, Shaw is not part of India’s squad for the Test series against England, and he is currently a part of the white-ball squad which is in Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is.
Opener Shubman Gill has suffered a shin injury and is out for eight weeks. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said it happened after the World Test Championship final and will see Gill having to miss out on cricketing action for a while.
“He has a shin injury which he has sustained after the WTC final against New Zealand and will need around 8 weeks to recover,” the source explained.
This means the Indian team management will have to look at going ahead with either Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul as the second opener with Rohit Sharma.
After the WTC final, the Indian team got a 20-day break and the side will regroup in Durham around July 14. The Indian team will also play a warm-up game before the series starts. India and England are slated to lock horns in five Tests, beginning August 4.
-
Cricket
Ranji Trophy to return, men's domestic season to...
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is the national T20 tournament,... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Shakib, Faulkner, Bavuma register for Lanka...
Players from 11 cricket-playing nations show interest to take part in ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Smith will skip T20 World Cup if needed to be fit ...
The T20 World Cup will be played in the UAE and Oman from Oct. 17 to... READ MORE
-
F 1
Hamilton extends contract with 'incredible'...
The Briton is a prominent advocate against racism and took the knee... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,632 Covid-19 cases, 1,561...
More than 58.3 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expected to 'double efforts' ahead of Expo...
We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe...
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Quran teacher acquitted of molesting young ...
The student accused him of harassing her for over a year. READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program