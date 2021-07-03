Prithvi Shaw can replace Pujara at No.3 in Tests, says Brad Hogg

Pujara failed to impress in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand as he recorded scores of just 8 and 15

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg reckons Prithvi Shaw can be an ideal replacement for Chesteshwar Pujara at No.3 in the longest format of the game.

A fan had asked Hogg whether KL Rahul should be replacing Pujara at the number three slot for the Tests against England.

To this query, Hogg replied on Twitter: “If anyone was going to replace Pujara it would be Prithvi Shaw. Feel he is more suited there than the opening. Has a lot of talent and a long future. He is not in the tour group but a wild card choice. #EngvIND.”

On the other hand, Shaw is not part of India’s squad for the Test series against England, and he is currently a part of the white-ball squad which is in Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is.

Opener Shubman Gill has suffered a shin injury and is out for eight weeks. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said it happened after the World Test Championship final and will see Gill having to miss out on cricketing action for a while.

“He has a shin injury which he has sustained after the WTC final against New Zealand and will need around 8 weeks to recover,” the source explained.

This means the Indian team management will have to look at going ahead with either Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul as the second opener with Rohit Sharma.

After the WTC final, the Indian team got a 20-day break and the side will regroup in Durham around July 14. The Indian team will also play a warm-up game before the series starts. India and England are slated to lock horns in five Tests, beginning August 4.