Play halted after just eight deliveries in West Indies, Pakistan Test

AFP/Jamaica
Filed on August 22, 2021
Match officials (left) are concerned about the bowler's slippery run up area as Kraigg Brathwaite (second right) of West Indies comes to ask during day 3 of the 2nd Test. — AFP)

West Indies lead the series after a one-wicket win in the first Test at the same venue a week earlier


Play was halted after just eight deliveries were bowled over West Indian concerns about the bowlers’ run-up area at the southern side of the pitch at Sabina Park on the scheduled third day of the second Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

After the entire second day’s play on Saturday was lost due to rain and a sodden outfield, play eventually got underway 90 minutes late on the third morning as ground staff attempted to dry the area of concern.

Pakistan re-started their first innings at 212 for four.

However after the first over of the day was bowled by Kemar Roach from the northern end, Jason Holder appeared to complain to umpire Gregory Brathwaite about unsteady footing at the start of his over from that troublesome southern end.

He bowled two deliveries from a wider angle than usual, prompting his captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, to intervene in a manner which suggested that he considered it untenable for his bowler to be effective in such prevailing conditions.

Play was then halted for more than 20 minutes as first match referee Richie Richardson, then Pakistan captain Babar Azam and coach Misbah-ul-Haq, followed by West Indies coach Phil Simmons came onto the field for lengthy deliberations with the on-field officials Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson.

It was then announced that play has been suspended and lunch is to be taken, after which it is hoped the damp area would have dried out sufficiently for play to resume.

West Indies lead the series after a one-wicket win in the first Test at the same venue a week earlier.




