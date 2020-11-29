Phillips hits fastest T20I century as Kiwis win series
West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals in their chase and could only reach 166 for nine
Glenn Phillips smashed the fastest Twenty20 international hundred for New Zealand to help the hosts to a 72-run win against West Indies on Sunday and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The middle-order batsman hit eight sixes and 10 fours in his 108 off 51 balls as the hosts, who won the opening T20 by five wickets, posted a massive 238 for three in their 20 overs after put in to bat first at Mount Maunganui.
West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals in their chase and could only reach 166 for nine.
Colin Munro had taken 47 balls to reach his century against West Indies at the same ground in 2018 for New Zealand’s fastest hundred in the shortest format of the game, but Phillips bettered the mark by taking a delivery less for his ton.
None of the West Indies bowlers could make an impact, with fast bowler Keemo Paul returning the worst figures among them, conceding 64 off his four overs.
The 23-year-old Phillips added 184 for the third wicket with Devon Conway, who made an unbeaten 65 off 37 deliveries.
“It was absolutely brilliant,” Phillips told the host broadcaster during the innings break.
“Dev is an absolutely amazing player to play with and keeps you calm under pressure. To be a part of a partnership that big is just unbelievable. It was a lot of fun.”
The third and final T20 will be played at the same venue on Monday before the sides play a two-Test series starting Thursday in Hamilton.
Scoreboard
New Zealand
M. Guptill c Pooran b Allen 34
T. Siefert b Thomas 18
D. Conway not out 65
G. Phillips c Walsh b Pollard 108
R. Taylor not out 0
Extras (lb4, nb4, w5) 13
Total (3 wkts, 20 overs) 238
Did not bat: J. Neesham, M. Santner, T.Southee, K. Jamieson, I. Sodhi, L. Ferguson.
Fall of wickets: 1-49 (Siefert), 2-52 (Guptill), 3-237 (Phillips)
Bowling: Cottrell 4-0-39-0 (2w, 2nb), Mayers 1-0-10-0 (1w), Thomas 4-0-44-1, Paul 4-0-64-0 (1w, 1nb), Allen 3-0-35-0 (1nb), Pollard 3-0-33-1 (1w), Powell 1-0-9-0.
West Indies
A. Fletcher run out (Phillips) 20
B. King b Jamieson 0
S. Hetmyer c Santner b Sodhi 25
K. Mayers c Phillips b Neesham 20
N. Pooran c and b Santner 7
K. Pollard c Southee b Santner 28
K. Powell b Ferguson 9
F. Allen c Phillips b Southee 15
K. Paul not out 26
S. Cottrell c Siefert b Jamieson 1
O. Thomas not out 0
Extras (lb1, w14) 15
Total (9 wkts, 20 overs) 166
Fall of wickets: 1-10 (King), 2-28 (Fletcher), 3-60 (Mayers), 4-72 (Pooran), 5-107 (Pollard), 6-113 (Hetmyer), 7-132 (Powell), 8-140 (Allen), 9-144 (Cottrell)
Bowling: Southee 4-0-49-1 (1w), Jamieson 4-0-15-2 (2w), Ferguson 4-0-22-0 (2w), Santner 3-0-41-2 (1w), Sodhi 4-0-26-1 (3w), Neesham 1-0-12-1.
Toss: West Indies
Result: New Zealand won by 72 runs
Series: New Zealand lead 2-0.
