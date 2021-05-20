- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
PCB receives all approvals for PSL matches in Abu Dhabi
A PCB statement on their official website said that the cricket board would hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received all approvals and exemptions from the UAE government to stage the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Abu Dhabi.
A PCB statement on their official website said that the cricket board would hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details, which will be shared in due course.
“We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go," said Wasim Khan, PCB Chief Executive.
“We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event.
“The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course.
“I take this opportunity to thank my staff for their untiring efforts and hard work that included sacrificing their Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in an effort to ensure the PCB honours its commitment to its fans to hold the remaining matches of the tournament in June.
“The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world.”
-
Cricket
4,000 fans to be allowed for India-New Zealand...
Around 1500 people were allowed to watch the county game between... READ MORE
-
Football
Video: Covid-ravaged Argentinian club win match...
River Plate had 20 players test positive and others were injured,... READ MORE
-
Football
Tottenham slump to defeat by Villa as European...
Tottenham, who face a tough final game away at Leicester City on... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Alessandro Covi shines on day to remember for UAE ...
In cycling you win and lose, today I lost but I have no regrets, he... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah to open largest safari park outside Africa
The safari park will be located next to Al Dhaid. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine booster shot: All your questions...
The additional jab will further boost one’s immunity and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Filipina expat wins raffle twice in one...
She says she will now be able to bring her daughter over to the UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Britain's Prince William gets first dose of Covid-...
'To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for... READ MORE
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued