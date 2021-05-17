PCB awaits confirmation from ECB on resuming PSL in UAE

The tournament, according the ARY News report, might be delayed by two days due to the quarantine rules in the UAE

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to get a confirmation from the local authorities here on resuming the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the UAE, according to media reports.

The PSL was suspended in March after just 14 matches due to positive cases in the bio-bubble. The PCB initially wanted to resume the event on June 1 in Karachi. But with the country bracing for a second wave of Covid-19 infections, the PCB accepted a proposal from the six franchises to move the tournament to the UAE.

The Pakistan board is now waiting for a response from the Emirates Cricket Board. According to a report on ARY News, the PCB is soon expected to get a confirmation from the UAE authorities.

The tournament, according the ARY News report, might be delayed by two days due to the quarantine rules in the UAE.

“On May 22, all the teams will leave for Abu Dhabi via two chartered planes, the teams of Karachi and Quetta will depart from Karachi while the teams of Peshawar, Lahore, Multan and Islamabad will leave from Lahore,” ARY News said.

“All teams will have to quarantine for seven days. If the UAE government suggests a quarantine of 10 days, the tournament may be delayed by two days.”