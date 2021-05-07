PCB approaches Emirates Cricket Board to host PSL in UAE

The ECB also confirmed that they had been in touch with the Pakistan board

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for the resumption of the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the UAE.

Meanwhile, a PSL source confirmed to Khaleej Times that the PCB had accepted a proposal from the six franchises to host the remaining matches of the premier T20 tournament in the UAE.

“ECB can confirm they are in touch with the PCB and further developments will be shared in due course,” the ECB said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

This year’s PSL was suspended in March after just 14 matches as the virus had breached the bubble, infecting seven people, including six players.

The PCB announced recently that the tournament would be resumed on June 1 and that all the remaining matches would be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

But now with Pakistan seeing a disturbing rise in coronavirus cases, the franchises were skeptical of resuming the tournament in Karachi as they fear a repeat of the issues that led to the suspension of the league in March.

“I am very much sure that we will have it in Dubai,” Javed Afridi, owner of the Peshawar Zalmi, had told Khaleej Times on Thursday.

