Pandya clinches T20 series for India with stunning knock

Pandya launched a brutal assault to end Australia's hopes of keeping the series alive

In a nail-biting encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground, India beat Australia by six wickets to clinch the T20I series on Sunday.

Chasing 195 after electing to field, India were in big trouble when Virat Kohli (40) fell to Daniel Sams with the team still needing 45 runs off 23 balls.

But Hardik Pandya (42 not out off 22 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) launched a brutal assault to end Australia's hopes of keeping the series alive.

In the end, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder hit a massive six off Sams to guide India home with two balls to spare.

Shikhar Dhawan (52) and KL Rahul (30) had shared a 56-run partnership to give India a good start.

Earlier, stand-in skipper Matthew Wade scored a blistering half century while Steve Smith contributed with valuable 46 off 38 as Australia set India a 195-run target.

Put into bat, Australia got off to a prolific start as Wade and D'Arcy Short added 47 runs within the first five overs. Wade, in particular, was very aggressive as he collected boundaries at will and put the Indian bowlers, including Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, under a lot of pressure.

Short, after contributing with 9, fell to T Natarajan who had the Australian caught by Shreyas Iyer at the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Wade, however, continued at the other end and reached his half century mark in the seventh over in just 25 balls.

However, his innings came to a strange end as he was run-out by skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli, who dropped his catch, got his Australian counterpart run-out at his individual score of 58 with the help of 10 fours and a six during his 32-ball innings.

Glenn Maxwell and Smith then hit some powerful blows and added 45 runs to the Australian scoreboard before Maxwell got out after scoring 22 off 13.

Smith then joined forces with Moises Henriques and the duo stitched 48 runs off 31 balls to take the team's score past 150.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the man of the match in the first T20I, took the priced scalp of Smith who was caught at long-off boundary while attempting to hit his third six in the 18th over of the innings. However, Chahal finished with expensive figures of 1/51 from his 4 overs.

Henriques became Natarajan's second scalp as he was caught behind by KL Rahul after scoring 26 off 18.

Marcus Stoinis towards the end played a nice cameo of 16 off 7 as the hosts finished their innings at 194/5. Alongside Stoinis, debutant Daniel Sams remained unbeaten at 8 from just three.

Natarajan was pick of the Indian bowlers as the left-armer returned with magnificent figures of 2/20 in his four overs.

Brief scores:

Australia 194/5 in 20 overs (Matthew Wade 58, Steve Smith 46; T Natarajan 2/20)

India 195/4 in 19/4 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 52, Virat Kohli 40, Hardik Pandya 42, KL Rahul 30; Zampa 1/36).