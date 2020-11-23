Pakistan’s Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour with fever

The left-hander had tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday but was then isolated in the team hotel in Lahore after coming down with a fever

Opener Fakhar Zaman has been left out of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand as a precautionary measure after he developed a fever ahead of the team’s departure on Monday, the country’s cricket board has said.

The left-hander had tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday but was then isolated in the team hotel in Lahore after coming down with a fever.

“The decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members as a top priority,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Sunday.

“We are constantly monitoring his condition and remain hopeful of his quick recovery; however he is not fit to travel with the squad and as such has been withdrawn from the touring party,” team doctor Sohail Saleem said.

Pakistan will play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand from Dec. 18.