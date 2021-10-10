Cricket
Pakistan's first sports HD channel to telecast T20 World Cup

Anu Warrier /Dubai
anuwarrier@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 10, 2021 | Last updated on October 10, 2021 at 01.57 am

Cricketers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis join ARY's A-Sports HD

ARY Group on Saturday announced the launch of Pakistan’s first HD sports channel.

ASports will be launched on October 16, the channel group announced on its Instagram account, adding that ICC T20 World Cup will be telecast live on the channel from October 17.

Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis announced they would be joining the channel. They made the announcement on their official Twitter accounts.

“Delighted to announce that i have joined Pakistans first HD sports channel A-SPORTS as President. I would like to thank the ARY Group & especially my friend @Salman_ARY for this opportunity. This is a very exciting development in Sports & media for Pakistan @asportstvpk,” Wasim Akram said in a tweet.

Waqar Younis said: “Delighted to announce my joining with A-sports, Pakistan’s 1st HD channel that will bring you all the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches. I’m all excited and looking forward to work with Salman Iqbal and his ARY professional team. Analysis & opinions on ur HD screens.”

ASports is a part of ARY Digital Network and has acquired the rights to telecast the ICC T20 World Cup soon after its launch.

Anu Warrier

A journalist with two decades of experience in India and the UAE, I'm a 'deskie' by nature and work. I keenly follow the political developments all over the world and Indian affairs, in particular. I'm always interested in stories that touch the readers' heart. When I don't work I watch movies, read whatever I can grab and travel to less-explored places.



