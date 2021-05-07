- EVENTS
Pakistan vaccinates leading male cricketers across formats
In the first phase of the vaccination drive, 57 male cricketers, along with 26 coaches and officials, have received the vaccine
Pakistan’s leading male cricketers across all three formats and the support staff have all been vaccinated against Covid-19, the country’s cricket board said on Friday.
In the first phase of the vaccination drive, 57 male cricketers, along with 26 coaches and officials, have received the vaccine.
The drive culminated with eight Test team players, currently in Zimbabwe, receiving their second dose on Thursday in Harare, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.
COO Salman Naseer reflects on successful completion of the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for players and support-staff— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 7, 2021
Read details here https://t.co/K2a6zpkkem pic.twitter.com/zQx4ELtfG7
PCB chief operating officer Salman Naseer thanked the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) — the country’s Covid-19 planning body — for prioritising the cricketers.
“We remain grateful to the NCOC for ...prioritising them for national interest as both players and support staff are constantly travelling ... and carry infection risks especially once outside the bio-secure bubbles,” he said.
In the next phase, national women’s team members and domestic men cricketers will be vaccinated along with junior cricketers and support staff. -- Reuters
