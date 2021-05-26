- EVENTS
Pakistan: Umar Akmal pays Rs4.5 million fine to PCB
Akmal, who will turn 31 this month, has not played for Pakistan since November, 2019
Controversial Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has paid a hefty fine of 4.5 million rupees to PCB, which now entitles him to join Anti-Corruption rehabilitation programme of the board.
A source in the PCB confirmed that Akmal had deposited the fine imposed on him by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in February while disposing off cases filed by the batsman and the PCB.
"Umar has deposited the full amount of 4.5 million rupees with the board which means he is now eligible to start the rehab programme of the Anti-Corruption code of the board," the source said.
"But practically it will take some time before Akmal can resume his cricket career as his rehab programme will take some time since the anti-corruption unit of the PCB is presently busy with the Pakistan Super League matches to be held in Abu Dhabi next month," the source said.
Earlier the board had rejected Akmal's request that he be allowed to pay a 4.5 million rupees fine in installments to pave the way for him to return to cricket after serving a ban since February 2020 for breaching clauses of the Anti-Corruption code.
Akmal had pleaded with the board in an application that due to the imposed ban, he was not in a financially strong position and be allowed to pay the fine installments.
But the PCB rejected Umar's request and directed him to pay the full fine or he would not be able to start his rehabilitation programme as per the Anti-Corruption code.
Akmal, who will turn 31 this month, has not played for Pakistan since November, 2019 when he last appeared in a T20 series at Lahore against Sri Lanka while his last Test appearance for his country was way back in late 2011 while his last ODI series was in March-April 2019 against Australia.
