Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for two Tests, three T20Is
The T20Is will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium on November 19, 20 and 22
Pakistan on Tuesday announced its national cricket team will tour Bangladesh after a gap of six years to play two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals in November.
“Pakistan will play two World Test Championship matches soon after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board release.
Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in 2015.
The T20Is will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium on November 19, 20 and 22.
The two teams will then travel to Chittagong for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26 to 30.
The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start December 4.
Pakistan have an immaculate record in Tests against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 11 matches. They also enjoy an impressive record in the T20Is against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 12 matches.
Fixtures:
Nov 19 - First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Nov 20 - Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Nov 22 - Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Nov 26-30 - First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Dec 4-8 - Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
-
Cricket
New Zealand ready for a crack at Pakistan as...
International cricket in Pakistan was suspended in the aftermath of... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Raducanu title very special, says Murray
Murray said he knew how good Raducanu was when she reached the... READ MORE
-
Football
Liverpool face toughest Champions League group,...
Klopp’s Reds will face seven-time European champions AC Milan,... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Raducanu's toughest challenge is coping with the...
Raducanu is not the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed orders humanitarian flights to...
Materials will be immediately sent out to those affected by floods READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: 94% residents hopeful about future
Religious activities are back at 100 per cent in different places of... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Hatta camping season is back — and...
Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy two new glamping experiences on offer READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates introduces free hotel stay for transit...
Passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other restricted... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory