Pakistan, South Africa, Australia to tour West Indies

West Indies will prepare for the defence of their T20 World Cup crown with three home series between June and August against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Friday.

Over the course of three months, the West Indies will play four Tests and three ODIs but the main emphasis is on the 15 T20s which form part of their preparation ahead of the World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India in October/November.

“To host three international teams back-to-back in five territories is unprecedented, and putting these fixtures together was an enormous Covid-related logistical challenge,” said CWI CEO Johnny Grave in a statement.

“We must thank the visiting teams for agreeing to travel at this challenging period for world cricket.”

The Proteas, whose 2020 tour was shelved because of coronavirus, are due to arrive on June 1 and play two Tests in St Lucia before travelling to Grenada for the five T20s.

It is the first time that South Africa has played a bilateral series in the West Indies since 2010.

Australia’s white ball-only tour in July includes five T20s in St Lucia and three day/night ODIs in Barbados which will count towards the ICC ODI Super League and qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan play five T20s in Barbados and Guyana and two Tests in Jamaica in August.

CWI said it had not yet determined whether fans would be able to attend matches.

Fixtures:

West Indies v South Africa

June 10-14, 1st Test, St Lucia

June 18-22, 2nd Test, St Lucia

June 26, 1st T20, Grenada

June 27, 2nd T20, Grenada

June 29, 3rd T20, Grenada

July 1, 4th T20, Grenada

July 3, 5th T20, Grenada

West Indies v Australia

July 9, 1st T20, St Lucia (D/N)

July 10, 2nd T20, St Lucia (D/N)

July 12, 3rd T20, St Lucia (D/N)

July 14, 4th T20, St Lucia (D/N)

July 16, 5th T20, St Lucia (D/N)

July 20, 1st ODI, Barbados (D/N)

July 22, 2nd ODI, Barbados (D/N)

July 24, 3rd ODI, Barbados (D/N)

West Indies v Pakistan

July 27, 1st T20, Barbados

July 28, 2nd T20, Barbados

July 31, 3rd T20, Guyana

August 1, 4th T20, Guyana

August 3, 5th T20, Guyana

August 12-16, 1st Test, Jamaica

August 20-24, 2nd Test, Jamaica