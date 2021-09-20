Pakistan 'disappointed' over England tour cancellation, says PCB chief Ramiz Raja
A wake up call for Pakistan team to become the best team in the world, Ramiz Raja tweeted
Pakistan cricket chief Ramiz Raja said on Monday England had failed his nation’s cricket team by pulling out of its tour next month.
“Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment and failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most,” tweeted the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.
“Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses.”
Meanwhile, former Pakistan batsman Bazid Khan was also disappointed with the England cricket board's decision, which came days after New Zealand had called off their Pakistan tour over security concerns.
"England's withdrawal leaves a real bad taste. I don't know what more needs to happen to recognise, and do something about the continuing imbalance in the international game," Khan tweeted.
