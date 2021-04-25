- EVENTS
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs to win T20 series
Hasan took a career-best 4-18 as he helped check Zimbabwe’s progress after the home side had made a promising start
Mohammad Rizwan hammered an unbeaten 91 and Hasan Ali took four wickets to lead Pakistan to a 24-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
Rizwan battled through the 20 overs after Pakistan won the toss, helping his side to 165-3 on a slow surface.
Zimbabwe replied with 141-7, falling well short of the target as Pakistan claimed a 2-1 victory in the series.
In-form Rizwan, whose runs came off 60 balls, featured in a 126-run second-wicket partnership with captain Babar Azam who made 52 runs off 46 balls.
Zimbabwe, who secured an upset 19-run victory in the second match on Friday, were on course for another surprise success as opener Wesley Madhevere (59) and Tadiwanashe Marumani put on 64 runs for the second wicket as the home team reached 101-1 after 13 overs, needing 65 runs off 42 balls.
When Marumani was bowled by Mohammad Hasnain for 35, however, the runs dried up and wickets tumbled regularly as Pakistan completed a comfortable victory.
Scoreboard
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan not out 91
Sharjeel Khan c Muzarabani b Jongwe 18
Babar Azam c Burl b Jongwe 52
Fakhar Zaman c Burl b Jongwe 0
Hasan Ali not out 0
Extras (lb2, nb2) 4
Total (3 wkts, 20 overs) 165
Did not bat: Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf
Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Khan), 2-161 (Azam), 3-161 (Fakhar)
Bowling: Muzarabani 4-0-35-0, Ngarava 4-0-34-0, Jongwe 4-0-37-3, Masakadza 4-0-24-0, Burl 4-0-33-0
Zimbabwe
W. Madhevere c Ahmed b Ali 59
T. Musakanda lbw b Ali 10
T. Marumani b Hasnain 35
B. Taylor c Rizwan b Rauf 20
R. Chakabva c Khan b Ali 0
S. Williams c Ashraf b Ali 9
L. Jongwe c Ali b Rauf 5
W. Masakadza not out 0
B. Muzarabani not out 0
Extras (lb3) 3
Total (7 wkts, 20 overs) 141
Did not bat: R. Burl, R. Ngarava
Fall of wickets: 1-37 (Musakanda), 2-102 (Marumani), 3-109 (Madhevere), 4-110 (Chakabva), 5-133 (Williams), 6-139 (Jongwe), 7-141 (Taylor)
Bowling: Hasnain 4-0-26-1, Ali 4-0-18-4, Ashraf 4-0-30-0, Rauf 4-0-34-2, Qadir 2-0-17-0, Hafeez 2-0-13-0
Result: Pakistan win by 24 runs
Series: Pakistan win 2-1
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)
TV umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
