- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pacer Krishna recovers, to join India team on May 23
He is supposed to travel to England as one of the four standby cricketers along with fellow pacers Avesh Khan and Arzan Nagwaswalla, and batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran
Fast bowler M Prasidh Krishna, who is part of India's extended squad for Test matches in England, has recovered from Covid-19 and will depart for Mumbai from Bengaluru on May 23.
"He has recovered from Covid-19, is in Bengaluru at the moment at his home and will be leaving for Mumbai on May 23," a source aware of the development told IANS.
Krishna, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was one of four KKR players to test positive during the IPL that was postponed following breach of bio-bubble that saw four teams get affected by the virus.
The pace bowler is supposed to travel to England as one of the four standby cricketers along with fellow pacers Avesh Khan and Arzan Nagwaswalla, and batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran.
Apart from Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier and New Zealander Tim Seifert were the other KKR players to test positive.
All these three players have also recovered with Seifert returning home to New Zealand.
A right-arm pace bowler, Krishna made his international debut during the ODI series against England in March and picked six wickets in three matches.
The India men and women's teams are expected to leave for England from Mumbai on June 2 in a charter flight.
-
Cricket
Pacer Krishna recovers, to join India team on May ...
He is supposed to travel to England as one of the four standby... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Till day don't know how we contracted Covid-19,...
Balaji also said he was pretty scared once he tested positive and he... READ MORE
-
Sports
Manny Pacquiao announces Errol Spence Jr. fight...
The venue is expected to be the MGM Grand, according to The Athletic. READ MORE
-
Football
Premier League: Aguero was like a lion in the...
Sergio Aguero will leave Man City at the end of the season as the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,596 Covid cases, 1,571 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 224,887 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1
The opening of the stations comes six months after the opening of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE created 248,000 jobs in 2020: Sheikh Mohammed
He stressed that crisis management created opportunities. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro green line timings to change from...
The service frequency on the line will be 5 minutes during peak times. READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1