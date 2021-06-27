Only 1-2 new players can come out of SL tour for T20 WC: Dravid
A couple of selectors will travel to Sri Lanka for the series scheduled next month
Rahul Dravid, who is coach of the Indian limited-overs team that will travel to Sri Lanka, has said that the upcoming white-ball tour will throw up only an odd player or two for the T20 World Cup squad which would have been roughly finalised by now.
He added he will speak to the Indian team management in England over the next couple of weeks and discuss their requirements for the T20 World Cup, likely to be held in the United Arab Emirates.
"These are the only three games before the T20 World Cup. I am sure the selectors and management would have a fair idea by now as to what kind of squad they are looking for T20 World Cup…Can't read too much into it (the Sri Lanka series). There might be the odd spots and people might raise their hands up and knock on the doors," he said and confirmed that a couple of selectors will travel to Sri Lanka for the series scheduled next month.
"I haven't disturbed them (Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri) during WTC but will touch base with them over the next couple of weeks and see what they are thinking," he added.
-
Football
France look to forwards, Swiss aim to end...
Switzerland has it’s own battle with history to deal with READ MORE
-
Cricket
Spain, Croatia peaking ahead of Euro 2020...
Dani Osmo will be lining up against some familiar opponents when... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Not taking Bhuvneshwar to England huge mistake,...
He also feels time has come to groom someone like Shardul for the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Alleged misbehaviour by PCB official led to...
The PCB is yet to announce a replacement for Younis although the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enter 25 new international markets: Sheikh ...
The country is already among the top 20 in foreign trade... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 5 men fined Dh50,000 each for reckless...
The young Arabs were also ordered to do three months of community... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,122 Covid-19 cases, 2,077...
More than 56.6 million PCR tests have been carried out in the country ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature...
Violators who enter the protected sites without an official permit... READ MORE