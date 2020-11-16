On this day in 2013: Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket
Tendulkar’s career spanned over two decades
It was on November 16, 2013, that Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as the ‘Master Blaster’, bid adieu to international cricket.
Tendulkar’s career spanned over two decades. He retired from all forms of cricket after his 200th Test match against the West Indies at his home ground in Mumbai.
In his last Test, Tendulkar scored 74 runs. He was sent back to the pavilion by spinner Narsingh Deonarine who had him caught at the hands of Daren Sammy.
However, when Sammy took the catch, he was distraught and did not even celebrate as it was Tendulkar’s last innings in international cricket.
After the match, Tendulkar gave a speech at the Wankhede which made cricketing fans all over the globe a little teary-eyed.
“Time has flown by quickly, but the memories you have left with me, will always be with me forever and ever and especially the chant of ‘Sachin Sachin’ which will reverberate in my ears till I stop breathing,” Tendulkar had said.
Last year, Tendulkar had become the sixth Indian to be inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old had made his debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989.
He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.
At the age of 37, Tendulkar played his final World Cup. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at home in the finals of the 2011 edition. This made Tendulkar a member of the World Cup-winning team for the first time.
He was India’s leading run-scorer and second overall in the tournament. He had retired from the 50-over format in 2012.
Tendulkar has also served as a mentor to the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
-
Cricket
Cricketers have alternative to taking a knee to...
Athletes around the world in recent months have shown their support... READ MORE
-
Golf
Johnson finally wins Masters with record low score
Australian Cameron Smith and South Korean Im Sung-jae kept Johnson... READ MORE
-
Motor Sports
Lewis Hamilton takes seventh F1 title with win in ...
The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Sabalenka downs Mertens to win Linz Open
The Belarusian clinched her eighth career title with an imperious... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews