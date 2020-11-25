NZ, Windies to discuss ‘BLM’ support during tour
NZC has been working with the country’s Human Rights Commission around their ‘Give Nothing To Racism’ campaign
New Zealand cricket coach Gary Stead said they will meet with their West Indies counterparts on Thursday to discuss whether to display support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement during the upcoming tour.
The West Indies and England teams took a knee and wore ‘Black Lives Matter’ logos on their shirts during their Test series earlier this year as part of global protests against racial injustice.
“What happens in terms of taking a knee or anything like that will be discussed with West Indies,” Stead told reporters in Auckland on Wednesday ahead of the first Twenty20 match on Friday.
“We are meeting with them to make sure we understand how they feel about it and understand their point of view.
“It is part of our education.”
New Zealand Cricket has been working with the country’s Human Rights Commission around their ‘Give Nothing To Racism’ campaign as part of the process, Stead added.
NZC will also display anti-racism messages around grounds during the series.
“We are pairing up with them in terms of our own message around that and making sure that we have our own stance on those things,” Stead said.
West Indies captain Jason Holder and the team were given an award for their efforts to spread the anti-racism message that was amplified by the death of George Floyd in the United States earlier this year.
While England knelt during the West Indies series, they did not repeat the gesture during games against Pakistan and Australia, which provoked some criticism.
Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins said earlier this month the team would stand in a circle with bare feet at the start of international series against India on Friday in support of the global anti-racism movement.
-
Cricket
Pace, spin likely to be a key factor in SA-...
England may have an edge in spin bowling, with leg-spinner Adil... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Australian Open ‘likely’ to be...
A delay for a week or two to the first Grand Slam of the year,... READ MORE
-
Football
Lewandowski heads Fifa award shortlist for best...
Lewandowski was top scorer for Bayern in the Champions League (15... READ MORE
-
Cricket
ICC must deliver world events or sport will...
The men’s 2020 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia and 2021... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews