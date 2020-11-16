‘Not sure it’s going to be a deciding factor’: Pat Cummins on Kohli’s absence

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by BCCI

Australian spearhead Pat Cummins believes Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s after the first Test will not have any big difference to the result of the four-match Test series.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27.

The Australian vice-captain insisted that the Indian skipper’s absence is not something the Kangaroos are focused on.

“To be honest, as a captain, obviously he’ll be missed but the Indian cricket side always finds some incredible batsman, who outside the team, just waiting for an opportunity, so maybe that new opportunity will be the beginning of someone else’s career,” ICC quoted Cummins as saying.

“It might make a bit of a difference. I am not sure it’s gonna be a deciding factor in the series but to be honest, us players haven’t spoken too much about it,” he added.

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

“We have got a lot to prove. India played really well here a couple of years ago. We as an Aussie cricket team, and as long as I have grown up watching them play, pride ourselves on winning at home, especially Test matches. So to lose that one, I feel like we have to make amends this summer,” said Cummins.

“It’s gonna be a great series. Both teams I think are at the top of the Test Championship table at the moment. It’s going to be a high-quality series,” he added.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.