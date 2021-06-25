No victory parade for world Test champions New Zealand
The squad is scheduled to land in Auckland just before 9.30 am on Saturday and enter managed isolation before reuniting with families
Under normal circumstances, the arrival of a world champion team, especially one that has lifted the trophy for the first time, would call for a parade and public felicitation. But not for New Zealand under current circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Kiwis, who beat India by eight wickets in the World Test Championship final this week, will go straight into a 14-day quarantine on arrival home via Singapore.
The apart, four members of the playing XI -- skipper Kane Williamson, pacer Kyle Jamieson, opener Devon Conway, and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme -- will stay back in England to play the T20 Blast. The remaining 11 members of the squad and eight members of the support staff will reach New Zealand on Saturday morning.
"We have not finalised that yet but we will certainly be looking to get them together in some form to celebrate them. I do not think there will be a parade," New Zealand Cricket chief executive Chris White was quoted as saying in the media.
"The current environment is challenging, but getting everyone together would be great if we could celebrate with our commercial partners and our wider cricket family," White added.
That may not happen soon or may happen virtually since Williamson will be away.
In Williamson's absence, senior bowler Tim Southee carried the WTC mace on the flight which occupied its own seat.
"A massive achievement, one of our great days. I am immensely proud of the team, and the whole organisation," said White.
The squad is scheduled to land in Auckland just before 9.30 am on Saturday and enter managed isolation before reuniting with families.
-
Global Sports
Female jiu-jitsu athletes impress
The under-16 category was fiercely contested READ MORE
-
Football
Uefa praises VAR for rise in penalties given at...
The record-setting numbers at Euro 2020 are trending the same way as... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Vengsarkar 'amazed' with Indian team deciding to...
The players have a three-week break before they reassemble in the UK... READ MORE
-
Cricket
This day, that year: India's 1983 World Cup...
Kapil Dev's India had beaten the Windies in a league phase match... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Portugal tightens rules as Delta...
New measures in Lisbon include shorter opening hours and lower... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Road accident turns back clock for 3-year-...
The toddler was hit by a speeding car while crossing a service land... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Uzbekistan records highest virus cases...
Entry by bus or car into the capital Tashkent will only be allowed in ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa
Both doctors express happiness and gratitude on receiving the visas READ MORE
News
Dubai: Expat dentist couple gets UAE Golden Visa
24 June 2021
News
Dubai Airport: Terminal 1 reopens after over a year