New Zealand’s Taylor to keep playing until 2023 World Cup
Taylor had said earlier this year he would probably have a better idea about his plans after this season.
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor gave his side a boost ahead of their Twenty20 series against West Indies after the 36-year-old said he hoped to prolong his career through to the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023.
Taylor had said earlier this year he would probably have a better idea about his plans after this season.
However, the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of New Zealand’s mid-year tours and prompted organisers to reschedule the Twenty20 World Cup, which had been due to be held in Australia in October.
That enforced break had helped him recharge and take a fresh look at his goals, he said.
“You’ve got to have short-term goals and long-term goals and the one-day World Cup is definitely on the radar,” Taylor said. “It doesn’t mean I will make it, but it’s definitely one of my goals.”
But with the tournament being pushed back until later in 2023, Taylor acknowledged it might be out of reach.
“(It) was going to be a stretch ... at the best of times, when it was February and March,” he said.
“And now the World Cup has been dragged out to October and November ‘23, it’s another six or seven months to hang around.”
New Zealand’s highest test and one-day runs scorer, Taylor should achieve another milestone this season by becoming the most country’s most capped player.
Former captain Daniel Vettori played 437 international matches for New Zealand, featuring 112 tests, 291 one-dayers and 34 Twenty20 games. Taylor has played 433 internationals, including 101 tests, 232 ODIs and 100 T20s.
“I was really happy to play one or two games for New Zealand,” he said.
“I’ve still got to get there first, but my mentor, Martin Crowe, always used to say records are meant to be broken for the next guy to come beat.”
-
Football
Can Guardiola kickstart Man City's fightback?
City’s board showed how fully they remain committed to the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
‘Something clicked’: Run-machine...
Smith admits he was unhappy with his recent displays for Rajasthan... READ MORE
-
Football
Barcelona’s Griezmann denies rift with Messi
Griezmann’s former agent Eric Olhats said Messi’s 'reign... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India's 'fabulous five' can overcome pink-ball...
'You put up runs on the board and watch these fast bowlers hunt the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews