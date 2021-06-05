New Zealand's Southee runs amok as English wickets tumble before lunch
England had resumed their first innings on 111-2 after rain washed out day three
English wickets tumbled early on day four of the first test on Saturday, leaving the home side on 164-6 at lunch, 214 runs behind New Zealand after fast bowlers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson tore through their middle order.
Opener Rory Burns was unbeaten on 72 with debutant Ollie Robinson at the other end on 16 at the break.
England had resumed their first innings on 111-2 after rain washed out day three, and Jamieson gave New Zealand the perfect start when he dismissed Joe Root with the first delivery of the day.
He forced the England skipper into a defensive shot, and the ball flew off a thick outside edge into the hands of Ross Taylor in the slips.
Ollie Pope (22) was the next to go after a solid start, missing an angled delivery from Southee which rapped him on the pads. The umpire demurred, but New Zealand successfully reviewed and overturned the decision.
Southee then dismissed Dan Lawrence and James Bracey in quick succession with both batsmen returning to the pavilion for ducks.
Lawrence played a loose drive to nick the ball to Colin de Grandhomme at third slip while Bracey, on his test debut, saw his off stump uprooted.
New Zealand posted a first innings total of 378, with debutant Devon Conway scoring a double ton.
-
Tennis
Krejcikova knocks fifth seed Svitolina out of...
Serena Williams, seeded seventh, plays her last 16 match on Sunday READ MORE
-
Football
Man City's Dias named PL Player of Season,...
Dias is the fourth defender to be voted Player of the Season by the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
UK Tour: Indian team finds 'perfect setup for...
Indian cricket team players are currently in isolation READ MORE
-
Cricket
Anushka feels it won't be possible for Virat to...
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC at the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,188 Covid cases, 2,150 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 246,510 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup set to be shifted to UAE, Oman
Oman’s capital Muscat has been added as the fourth venue READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How safe is air travel during Covid pandemic?...
Health experts urge travellers to follow safety measures in airports... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Over 34km of roads to come up in 3...
The project will serve Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South... READ MORE