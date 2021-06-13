New Zealand thump England in second Test to win series 1-0
The result meant New Zealand, who thoroughly outplayed the hosts in the match, secured a first Test series win in England since 1999 and only their third overall in the country
New Zealand crushed hosts England by eight wickets in the second and final Test on Sunday to seal a 1-0 series victory after chasing down a target of 38 runs on the fourth day at Edgbaston.
The result meant New Zealand, who thoroughly outplayed the hosts in the match, secured a first Test series win in England since 1999 and only their third overall in the country.
England had been reduced to 122-9 at stumps on day three with a slender lead of 37 runs and Olly Stone was caught behind off Trent Boult on the first ball of the day on Sunday, leaving the visitors on the verge of a famous victory.
New Zealand lost Devon Conway for three after the opening batsman fished at a Stuart Broad delivery only to edge it to James Bracey before Will Young (8) played a ball on to his stumps off Stone to leave the visitors at 33-2.
But stand-in skipper Tom Latham (23 not out) and Ross Taylor (0 not out) guided them to 41-2 in 10.5 overs.
The first test at Lord’s was drawn.
New Zealand will now enjoy an extra day’s rest before they take on India in the ICC World Test Championship Final starting in Southampton on Friday.
-
Global Sports
Australia's McKeown smashes women's 100m...
The 19-year-old, who has been in blistering form this year READ MORE
-
Football
Portugal's Cancelo positive for Covid-19, out of...
Portugal’s Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19 and is ... READ MORE
-
Football
Denmark's Eriksen still in hospital, condition is ...
Messages of support for Eriksen, who plays for Inter Milan, have... READ MORE
-
Football
Eriksen collapse brought back harrowing memories, ...
A sports cardiologist who previously worked with Eriksen at Tottenham ... READ MORE
-
Abu Dhabi malls train staff to admit only green...
Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced last week that residents must have ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi removes UK from Green List destinations
Malta has been added to the updated list. READ MORE
-
News
3 Dubai driving licence services to only be...
The services won’t be available at RTA customer service centres. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,969 Covid-19 cases, 1,946...
The new cases were detected through 217,849 additional tests. READ MORE
News
UAE: Soon, enjoy a quarantine-free Swiss holiday
12 June 2021
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?
13 June 2021
News
Special Dh1 Dubai-Manila flights announced