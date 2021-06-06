New Zealand declare at 169-6 to set England target of 273

New Zealand accelerated their scoring rate before declaring their second innings at 169-6 at lunch on Sunday, setting England a target of 273 on the final day of the first test at Lord’s.

With a draw the most likely outcome given the third day was washed out, New Zealand hoped to turn the result in their favour as they added to the overnight score of 62-2 with the loss of four wickets before rain forced an early lunch.

Debutant Ollie Robinson was once again lethal in his opening spell, picking England’s first of the morning session as New Zealand nightwatchman Neil Wagner edged a bouncer through to wicketkeeper James Bracey.

The tourists continued to look for boundaries to give their bowlers a chance to fight for a win but lost wickets at regular intervals.

Tom Latham was trapped leg-before on 36 by Stuart Broad before a flying Bracey caught Ross Taylor (33) off Mark Wood’s bowling.

Henry Nicholls (23) was caught trying to reverse-sweep Joe Root’s off-spin but not before New Zealand had added 97 crucial runs in the morning session.

BJ Watling (15) and Colin de Grandhomme (9) were at the crease when rain forced the umpires to call for an early lunch. Skipper Kane Williamson then decided to declare the second innings during the lunch break.

Despite Rory Burns’ determined 132, England were bowled out for 275 on day four as New Zealand were able to secure a first-innings advantage of 103, with pace bowler Tim Southee taking a superb six wickets for 43 runs.

Scoreboard

New Zealand 1st Innings 378 (D Conway 200, H Nicholls 61; O Robinson 4-75, M Wood 3-81)

England 1st innings 275 (R Burns 132, T Southee 6-43, K Jamieson 3-85)

New Zealand 2nd Innings (overnight: 62-2)

T. Latham lbw b Broad 36

D. Conway b Robinson 23

K. Williamson lbw b Robinson 1

N. Wagner c Bracey b Robinson 10

R. Taylor c Bracey b Wood 33

H. Nicholls c Burns b Root 23

BJ Watling not out 15

C. de Granhomme not out 9

Extras (b6, l2, nb1) 19

Total (6 wkts dec, 52.3 overs, 252 mins) 169

Did not bat: M Santner, K Jamieson, T Southee

Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Conway), 2-57 (Williamson), 3-74 (Wagner), 4-105 (Latham), 5-133 (Taylor), 6-159 (Nicholls)

Bowling: Anderson 15.3-3-44-0 Broad 12-1-34-1; Robinson 14-5-26-3 (1nb); Wood 7-0-31-1; Root 4-0-16-1

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wkt), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Match position: England set 273 to win in 75 overs

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)