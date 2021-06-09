New Zealand captain Williamson out of second Test against England
Williamson has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second and final Test against England at Edgbaston with a left elbow problem.
However, the Blackcaps are confident he will be fit to lead the team in the inaugural World Test Championship final against India starting on June 18.
Williamson, who captained New Zealand in last week’s drawn first Test against England at Lord’s, has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March.
The world’s top-ranked Test batsman withdrew from the second Test on Wednesday, a day before the match is due to start at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground.
“It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it’s the right one,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a statement on Wednesday.
“He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.”
Stead added: “The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18.”
Tom Latham will captain the side in Williamson’s absence.
Will Young, who has made two first-class hundreds for English county side Durham this season, will come into the side at number three.
New Zealand will also be without spinner Mitchell Santner, who was previously ruled out with a cut finger, meaning they will be making at least two changes to the team that played in the first Test.
But experienced left-arm quick Trent Boult is set to come back into the XI after missing the Lord’s match, having opted to spend time with his family following the suspension of the Indian Premier League.
-
Tennis
Krejcikova ends Gauff's run to reach French Open...
It was the 25th-seeded Gauff's first quarterfinal at a major READ MORE
-
Football
India's Chhetri says no comparisons with Messi...
Chhetri, 36, scored all two goals in India’s victory in the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: Does Greg Chappell deserve more credit ...
Suresh Raina reveals in his upcoming autobiography, Believe, What... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: Post-match media chat a needless...
I can relate to her media anxiety. When I was the Pakistan captain, I ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE suspends passenger entry from three more...
Transit flights will continue to operate. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE residents' savings up by Dh10 billion
It is projected that savings will grow further over the next few... READ MORE
-
News
Mock drill at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen airport today
The authorities have urged the public to refrain from taking pictures ... READ MORE
-
News
Apple hiring for multiple roles in Dubai, Abu...
The tech giant is recruiting for retail and business operations. READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year