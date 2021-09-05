New Zealand beat Bangladesh in third T20I

Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by seven wickets and four runs

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first.

Cole McConchie was among other successful bowlers with 3-15.

Scoreboard

New Zealand innings

Finn Allen c Mahmudullah b Mustafizur 15

Rachin Ravindra b Mahmudullah 20

Will Young lbw b Saifuddin 20

Colin de Grandhomme lbw b Saifuddin 0

Tom Latham c & b Mahedi 5

Henry Nicholls not out 36

Tom Blundell not out 30

Extras (w2)

Total (five wickets; 20 overs) 128

Did not bat: Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy

Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Allen), 2-46 (Young), 3-46 (De Grandhomme), 4-58 (Ravindra), 5-62 (Latham)

Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-27-1, Nasum 2-0-10-0, Mustafizur 4-1-29-1 (w1), Shakib 4-0-24-0, Saifuddin 4-0-28-2 (w1), Mahmudullah 2-0-10-1

Bangladesh innings

Mohammad Naim b Ravindra 13

Liton Das lbw b McConchie 15

Mahedi Hasan c Nicholls b Patel 1

Shakib Al Hasan c McConchie b Patel 0

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 20

Mahmudullah Riyad c Nicholls b Patel 3

Afif Hossain b Patel 0

Nurul Hasan c Blundell b McConchie 8

Mohammad Saifuddin lbw b McConchie 8

Nasum Ahmed b Kuggeleijn 1

Mustafizur Rahman sub b de Grandhomme 4

Extras (lb1, w3) 4

Total (all out 19.3 overs) 76

Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Liton Das) 2-24 (Mahedi Hasan), 3-25 (Shakib Al Hasan), 4-32 (Naim), 5-43 (Mahmudullah), 6-43 (Afif Hossain), 7-57 (Nurul), 8-66 (Saifuddin), 9-70 (Nasum)

Bowling: Duffy 4-0-15-0, Patel 4-0-16-4 (w1), McConchie 4-0-15-3, Ravindra 4-0-13-1, Kuggeleijn 3-0-14-1 (w2), Colin de Grandhomme 0.4-0-3-1

Result: New Zealand won by 52 runs

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)