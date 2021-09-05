New Zealand beat Bangladesh in third T20I
Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by seven wickets and four runs
New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka on Sunday.
Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first.
Cole McConchie was among other successful bowlers with 3-15.
Scoreboard
New Zealand innings
Finn Allen c Mahmudullah b Mustafizur 15
Rachin Ravindra b Mahmudullah 20
Will Young lbw b Saifuddin 20
Colin de Grandhomme lbw b Saifuddin 0
Tom Latham c & b Mahedi 5
Henry Nicholls not out 36
Tom Blundell not out 30
Extras (w2)
Total (five wickets; 20 overs) 128
Did not bat: Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy
Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Allen), 2-46 (Young), 3-46 (De Grandhomme), 4-58 (Ravindra), 5-62 (Latham)
Bowling: Mahedi 4-0-27-1, Nasum 2-0-10-0, Mustafizur 4-1-29-1 (w1), Shakib 4-0-24-0, Saifuddin 4-0-28-2 (w1), Mahmudullah 2-0-10-1
Bangladesh innings
Mohammad Naim b Ravindra 13
Liton Das lbw b McConchie 15
Mahedi Hasan c Nicholls b Patel 1
Shakib Al Hasan c McConchie b Patel 0
Mushfiqur Rahim not out 20
Mahmudullah Riyad c Nicholls b Patel 3
Afif Hossain b Patel 0
Nurul Hasan c Blundell b McConchie 8
Mohammad Saifuddin lbw b McConchie 8
Nasum Ahmed b Kuggeleijn 1
Mustafizur Rahman sub b de Grandhomme 4
Extras (lb1, w3) 4
Total (all out 19.3 overs) 76
Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Liton Das) 2-24 (Mahedi Hasan), 3-25 (Shakib Al Hasan), 4-32 (Naim), 5-43 (Mahmudullah), 6-43 (Afif Hossain), 7-57 (Nurul), 8-66 (Saifuddin), 9-70 (Nasum)
Bowling: Duffy 4-0-15-0, Patel 4-0-16-4 (w1), McConchie 4-0-15-3, Ravindra 4-0-13-1, Kuggeleijn 3-0-14-1 (w2), Colin de Grandhomme 0.4-0-3-1
Result: New Zealand won by 52 runs
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)
TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)
Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)
Cricket
New Zealand beat Bangladesh in third T20I
