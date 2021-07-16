Needing 35 off last over, Ballymena batsman hits six sixes to win final
Glass stunned everyone with his six-hitting skills in the Northern Ireland club cricket match
Northern Irish cricket club Cregagh had all but won Thursday’s LVS Twenty20 Trophy final with their opponents Ballymena needing 35 runs off the final over, until John Glass took centre stage and smashed six sixes to snatch victory against all odds.
Cregagh, who were playing at their home ground, looked in control for 39 of the 40 overs after the opening batsmen built a platform for a competitive total of 147 before the bowlers reduced Ballymena to 113-7.
However, stand-in skipper Glass, who was on 51, launched the ball over the ropes off every delivery to finish unbeaten on 87, much to the disbelief of the Cregagh players and the crowd at Gibson Park.
He also walked away with the Man of the Match trophy while there was more cause for celebration in the Glass household after his older brother Sam had completed a hat trick in the first innings to finish with three wickets for five runs.
