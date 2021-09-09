Need of the hour was to look at other players and give Shikhar Dhawan some rest, says Chetan Sharma

The stylish opener had captained India in the limited overs series in Sri Lanka in July

Shikhar Dhawan remains a "very" important part of India's limited overs set up but the need of the hour was to look at other players and give him some rest, said chief selector Chetan Sharma after the southpaw did not find a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

"Shikhar Dhawan is a very important player for us, he was the captain in Sri Lanka. What discussion happened I cannot disclose. He is important and he is there in the loop.

"But the need of the hour was that we look at other players and give Shikhar Dhawan some rest, otherwise he is an important player and he will be back very soon,” Chetan said in his first virtual press-meet on late Wednesday night.