Najmul, Shadman hit centuries as Bangladesh wreak havoc

AFP/Harare
Filed on July 10, 2021
Zimbabwe batsman Milton Shumba (left) walks off the pitch after been dismissed on the second day of the one-off Test. — AP

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shadman Islam scored centuries as Bangladesh declared at 284-1 in their second innings to build a colossal 476-run lead over Zimbabwe in a one-off Test in Harare on Saturday.

Needing to surpass the West Indies’ world record fourth innings run chase of 418 set 18 years ago, Zimbabwe reached 25-1 by tea with Milton Shumba back in the change room after making just 11.

The first and second sessions of the fourth day saw the unbeaten Bangladeshi left-handers wreak havoc with Najmul finishing on 117 and Shadman posting a Test career-best 115.

Batting at number three, Najmul averaged a run a ball for a total which included five fours and six sixes behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shadman was more cautious, facing 196 deliveries to compile his finest Test innings that was laced with nine fours.

He was the first to reach a century with a flick to deep square leg off the bowling of Shumba at Harare Sports Club.

Twenty-two balls later, Najmul reached the 100 mark for the second time in a Test, striking a full toss to long-on.

Zimbabwe deployed six bowlers, led by fast medium pair Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, and the sole success came when the latter had Saif Hassan (43) caught at gully by debutant Dion Myers.

Bangladesh are touring Zimbabwe for the first time since 2013 and will also play three one-day and three Twenty20 internationals, all in Harare.

Brief scores

Bangladesh 468 and 284-1 (Najmul 117 not out, Shadman 115 not out) vs Zimbabwe 276 (T. Kaitano 87, B. Taylor 81; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-82, Shakib al Hasan 4-82) and 25-1

Zimbabwe need 452 runs to win with nine second-innings wickets standing.




