Multan Sultans sign Windies duo Hetmyer and Charles for rest of PSL
The six-team tournament was stopped after 14 games in March after seven people, including six players, tested positive for Covid-19
Multan Sultans have signed the West Indies duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Johnson Charles for the rest of this year’s Pakistan Super League, set to resume in Abu Dhabi next month, the league said.
The six-team tournament was stopped after 14 games in March after seven people, including six players, tested positive for Covid-19, and the franchises were allowed to add two more players to their squads in Saturday’s virtual players draft.
Hard-hitting left-handed batsman Hetmyer will be making his PSL debut, while wicketkeeper-batsman Charles had earlier played for the Quetta and Multan teams.
Afghan spinner Rashid Khan returned to Lahore Qalandars, having exited the tournament in February to honour international commitments.
“My effort will be to help the team win matches. I want to be the most economical bowler and take as many wickets as possible,” Rashid said in a video released by the franchise, which lost to Karachi in last year’s final.
He will be expected to fill an important void in the team after Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan pulled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament.
News
