Miller ready for the spin-friendly track in Abu Dhabi

Peshawar Zalmi’s David Miller is excited to be part of Pakistan Super League. The South African is ready for the spin-friendly track in Abu Dhabi and is eager to see former Pakistan Super League champions Peshawar Zalmi do well in the remaining tournament.

“Spinners are going to play a big part in this tournament. Since tournament is being played at one venue only, I suspect wickets will become more spin-friendly as event progresses. Batsmen should be ready for the challenge.

“Heat factor can also play a big part to determine the condition of the wickets. All the teams have quality spinners in their ranks and it could become a challenge for batsmen at the back end of the tournament,” Miller said.

Miller is a quality batsman and he has ability to change the course of the game. While answering a question about his role in Zalmi set up, he said: “In terms of my role for Zalmi, I would like to contribute to the team in a positive manner.

“I could be at the wicket in third over or in 15th over. It depends on the situation of the match. I want to perform in any situation to earn victory for my team.

“I’m so excited to perform well for Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi.”

Miller said quarantine and self-isolation was very tough to manage but said it is mandatory in these pandemic conditions.

“It is very difficult and tough to manage the quarantine, even after the completion of that period, the life in bio-bubble is not so easy. Players are not allowed to travel much and there are SOPs and restrictions which every one have to follow.

“Tour after tour bio-bubbles could be very taxing for players. We need some sunshine to keep ourselves fresh and healthy.

“I hope this pandemic gets over sooner than later and we return to normal routines,” the South African southpaw said.

Captain in cricket plays an important role because he is the person who takes decisions on the ground. Wahab Riaz has given the responsibility to lead Peshawar Zalmi and he has fared well so far.

“Wahab is one of the fastest bowlers in the business right now. He is a fighter and I love his style of leading the team.

“I am looking forward to play under him and he wants to win. He demands 100 per cent from his players,” Miller concluded.