Mayers stars as South Africa collapse gives Windies hope
Thanks to a healthy first innings lead of 149, the Proteas’ overall lead is 212 runs
Unheralded Kyle Mayers starred with the ball again as South Africa crashed to 63 for six in their second innings at tea on the rain-shortened third day of the second Test against the West Indies on Sunday.
Thanks to a healthy first innings lead of 149, the Proteas’ overall lead is 212 runs.
However they will be concerned about the general fragility of their top-order batting during this brief series, a situation made worse by the previously prolific Quinton de Kock failing for the first time in the two matches.
Heavy early morning rain resulted in the entire morning session being lost with the home side again relying on their senior fast bowler when play eventually got underway in the afternoon before Mayers got among the wickets once more.
Needing to restrain South Africa’s progress in building a match-winning lead, Kemar Roach responded by prising out Aiden Markram in the first over of the innings.
Then after changing ends to replace struggling pacer Shannon Gabriel, he accounted for the other opener, captain Dean Elgar.
Both fell to catches by Jason Holder at second slip.
With Gabriel off the field, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite quickly turned to Mayers to keep the pressure on the South African batsmen.
The seam bowling all-rounder, who led the bowling effort in the first innings with figures of three for 28, enjoyed immediate success when Keegan Peterson dragged a wide delivery onto his stumps.
Mayers then despatched Kyle Verreynne to a catch at the wicket and claimed his third victim when Wiaan Mulder’s attempted drive found Shai Hope at gully.
However the biggest celebration had come just minutes before Mulder’s demise as Jason Holder dismissed de Kock without scoring.
With scores of 141 not out and 96 in his two previous innings, the jubilation of the West Indies players was understandable when the left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman edged his second delivery to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.
Rassie van der Dussen remains unbeaten on 22 with the wickets tumbling around him and he will have Keshav Maharaj as his batting partner when play resumes after tea.
-
Cricket
Mayers stars as South Africa collapse gives...
Thanks to a healthy first innings lead of 149, the Proteas’... READ MORE
-
Football
Qatar to require fans at 2022 World Cup to be...
Qatar has recorded 585 deaths and 220,800 cases during the pandemic.... READ MORE
-
Golf
Mena Golfers win EAGL's 'Mini-Series' 9-hole event
The victorious team came up with a score of 10 to lay their hands on... READ MORE
-
Football
Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 to keep Euro 2020...
Turkey exit the competition after a third straight defeat READ MORE
-
Tennis
Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to win WTA title
Jabeur, ranked 24 in the world, has been in fine form this season... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand's Kermadec...
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes the area around islands READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia to offer five-year industrial...
Longer duration to come into effect when investors apply for new... READ MORE
-
Football
Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 to keep Euro 2020...
Turkey exit the competition after a third straight defeat READ MORE