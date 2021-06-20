Mayers stars as South Africa collapse gives Windies hope

Thanks to a healthy first innings lead of 149, the Proteas’ overall lead is 212 runs

Unheralded Kyle Mayers starred with the ball again as South Africa crashed to 63 for six in their second innings at tea on the rain-shortened third day of the second Test against the West Indies on Sunday.

Thanks to a healthy first innings lead of 149, the Proteas’ overall lead is 212 runs.

However they will be concerned about the general fragility of their top-order batting during this brief series, a situation made worse by the previously prolific Quinton de Kock failing for the first time in the two matches.

Heavy early morning rain resulted in the entire morning session being lost with the home side again relying on their senior fast bowler when play eventually got underway in the afternoon before Mayers got among the wickets once more.

Needing to restrain South Africa’s progress in building a match-winning lead, Kemar Roach responded by prising out Aiden Markram in the first over of the innings.

Then after changing ends to replace struggling pacer Shannon Gabriel, he accounted for the other opener, captain Dean Elgar.

Both fell to catches by Jason Holder at second slip.

With Gabriel off the field, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite quickly turned to Mayers to keep the pressure on the South African batsmen.

The seam bowling all-rounder, who led the bowling effort in the first innings with figures of three for 28, enjoyed immediate success when Keegan Peterson dragged a wide delivery onto his stumps.

Mayers then despatched Kyle Verreynne to a catch at the wicket and claimed his third victim when Wiaan Mulder’s attempted drive found Shai Hope at gully.

However the biggest celebration had come just minutes before Mulder’s demise as Jason Holder dismissed de Kock without scoring.

With scores of 141 not out and 96 in his two previous innings, the jubilation of the West Indies players was understandable when the left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman edged his second delivery to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.

Rassie van der Dussen remains unbeaten on 22 with the wickets tumbling around him and he will have Keshav Maharaj as his batting partner when play resumes after tea.