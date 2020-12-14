Lyon: Australia’s world’s best attack has plans for India
Australian cricket was in toil in 2018 when Virat Kohli’s India team toured
Nathan Lyon believes the Australian bowling attack is older, wiser and better than it was two years ago when India won a test series Down Under for the first time.
In fact, he thinks there’s none better going into a four-Test series rematch starting this week with a day-night match in Adelaide.
“In my eyes, we’ve got the best bowling attack in the world,” the veteran Australian off-spinner said Monday. “We know what happened last series against India out here and how well they played.
“As bowlers, we’ve already spoken about that and we’ve come up with a few different plans ... We’re in such a better place compared with two years ago.”
Australian cricket was in toil in 2018 when Virat Kohli’s India team toured. Former captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opener Cameron Bancroft were all serving long suspensions for their parts in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, and India took full advantage of an inexperienced Australian top order.
An Australian bowling unit featuring Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc and Lyon — likely to be the starting attack in Adelaide this week — wasn’t able to contain India’s seasoned batting.
Kohli will lead his team in the series-opener, the first day-night test between the teams, but then return to India to be with his wife, who is expecting the couple’s first child in January.
Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored three centuries and a half century in his previous test tour to Australia, missed the pink-ball day-night tour match last weekend against an Australian A team that ended in a draw. Experienced top-order batsman Rohit Sharma missed the entire limited-overs series but is set to rejoin the India squad after completing 14-day quarantine in Sydney.
Lyon reckons it’s time for Australian to put some pressure on the Indian batting.
“We’ve done a bit of homework,” he said. “I’m not going to reveal all my plans and our bowling plans in the media for India to read about, but we’ve got a few things lined up.”
For Australia, Warner will be missing in Adelaide — this time because of injury — and there’s no certainty over who will open after up-and-coming opener Will Pucovski was ruled out after sustaining a mild concussion in a tour match against India A and incumbent test opener Joe Burns has struggled for runs.
Allrounder Cameron Green was also injured in the tour match, and Australia selectors recalled Moises Henriques to the squad as injury cover on Monday.
The 33-year-old’s Henriques played in five of the six short-form games against India and could force his way into a reworked middle order.
Honors were split on the white-ball portion of the tour, with Australia winning the three-match one-day international series and India winning the three-match Twenty20 international series.
The two three-day tour games were drawn.
-
Cricket
Lyon: Australia’s world’s best attack ...
Australian cricket was in toil in 2018 when Virat Kohli’s India ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
New Zealand sweep West Indies to top Test cricket ...
Captain Jason Holder said they only had themselves to blame READ MORE
-
Motor Sports
F1 in UAE: Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The Red Bull Racing driver finishes ahead of Mercedes duo Valtteri... READ MORE
-
Football
Liverpool, Tottenham miss chance to extend...
The top two face each other at Anfield on Wednesday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
-
News
Rain prayer in UAE: Timings announced across...
Rain prayers to be offered on Friday, December 18. READ MORE
-
Education
Students with chronic health issues can go back...
They must present a letter from their doctor stating they are... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
News
UAE mosques to host special rain prayers this Friday