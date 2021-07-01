Lord's to be at full capacity for England-Pakistan ODI
The second ODI between England and Pakistan at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 10 will have a 100 per cent crowd in attendance after the venue was included in the UK government’s Event Research Programme (ERP).
“We have been in consultation with Public Health England and our local Safety Advisory Group on the arrangements for the match and we are pleased to confirm that we have been granted permission to operate at 100 per cent seating capacity for this match, with the implementation of a number of risk reduction measures,” read an official statement, available on the website of Lord’s Cricket Ground.
Ticket-holders over the age of 11 will be required to provide either proof of a recent negative lateral flow test, proof of full vaccination, or proof of natural immunity via a positive PCR test result taken in the last 180 days.
When in the ground, there will be no social distancing requirements and the rule of six will not apply in the restaurants and hospitality areas. Face coverings will be required to be worn when moving around the ground (‘mask on the move’), when using bars and food outlets for example.
Earlier, Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium was confirmed as part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP) and it will operate at 80 per cent capacity for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) between England and Pakistan.
Taking place on July 13 (Tuesday), Edgbaston will be able to accommodate around 19,000 fans, including under 16s, in the stadium bowl and hospitality lounges as part of the research study.
