Liverpool extend partnership with Dubai-based Seventy8 Sports

The first year of the partnership between the Premier League champions and Seventy8 Sports has been a huge success in Dubai

Liverpool FC, the English Premier League champions, and Dubai-based Seventy8 Sports, have marked the one-year anniversary of the official club store opening in The Dubai Mall by signing a new long-term partnership.

Seventy8 Sports are experts in luxury sports memorabilia, which is tailored to the needs of fans, with a unique range of authenticated, signed pieces available for purchase.

The first year of the partnership between the Premier League champions and Seventy8 Sports has been a huge success in Dubai, with the opening of the very first Liverpool FC club shop in the UAE at The Dubai Mall, a press release said.

To celebrate the opening of the store, former Liverpool winger Luis Garcia, a Champions League-winner with the club in 2005, was in attendance to meet fans, pose for photo opportunities and sign pieces of merchandise, with a huge number of supporters meeting the Spaniard.

The continued partnership aims to help bring Liverpool FC’s large fanbase in the UAE closer to the club with a fantastic range of products available, including authentic 2020/21 Nike replica kits (home, away and third), training apparel, accessories and a selection of signed pieces of memorabilia from some of the greatest players to have worn the famous red shirt.

Mike Cox, Senior Vice President, Merchandise, Liverpool FC, said: “We’re delighted to continue our working partnership with Seventy8 Sports.

“The club has a significant following in the UAE and relationships like the one we have with Seventy8 Sports are incredibly important, as they help us to ensure we can reach all our supporters wherever they are based in the world.

“We are focused on building on the success we have achieved during our first year, providing more opportunities for our UAE-based supporters to feel part of the Liverpool FC family.”

Craig McKelvie, Founder and CEO of Seventy8 Sports, said: “This continued partnership with Liverpool FC, one of the most famous and successful football clubs in the world, will provide UAE fans with an opportunity to get closer to the club they love.

“The first year of the partnership has been a brilliant success, with the opening of the club’s first shop in the UAE the undoubted highlight.

“We have set our sights on making a huge impact and this partnership will enable us, in tandem with Liverpool FC, to achieve our goals.

“We are hugely excited and look forward to continuing our work with Liverpool FC moving forward.”