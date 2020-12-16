KT Exclusive: Kohli not in the same class as Lara and Sachin, says Cullinan

Daryll Cullinan believes the conditions and the rules have never been as batsmen friendly as in the last 10 years

Virat Kohli’s relentless accumulation of runs and centuries may have put him in pole position to break all batting records of Sachin Tendulkar, the man he grew up idolising, but Daryll Cullinan believes the Indian captain could never come close to reaching the level of his legendary compatriot when it comes to technical perfection.

Nor can Kohli match the supreme shot-making skills of Brian Lara, the iconic West Indian who shared a storied rivalry with Tendulkar for the biggest batting accolades in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“Never. Never. And I am a big Virat fan,” Cullinan told Khaleej Times when asked if Kohli’s batsmanship has reached Tendulkar and Lara’s level.

Known for his classical batting, Cullinan was the glue that held the South African batting together after the Proteas were finding their feet in international cricket following their return to the big stage in 1991.

So it’s not surprising that he adores Kohli who has carved out his own niche as a Test batsman while making an epoch-making run as a white-ball match-winner.

But the former South African right-hander believes the conditions and the rules have never been as batsmen friendly as in the last 10 years.

“I think batting in the last 10 years has never been easier. Batting powerplays, two hard new balls favour the batsmen. I think some of the Test cricket, we have seen wickets that are flat because they want to play five days,” he said.

“So, in my opinion you cannot consider Virat in the same class as Lara or Sachin. I think he (Kohli) is an amazingly good cricketer. But I would have loved to see Brian and Sachin now in such good batting conditions.

“Imagine Sachin in the batting powerplays, and two other powerplays in 50 overs, two balls. Can you imagine how he or Brian would have played?

“The batting powerplays have been ridiculous because the ICC wanted high scores. Can you imagine Sachin at 70 not out, with 10 overs left and two fielders up. They (Kohli’s generation) have never really faced the kind of reverse swing Sachin and Brian had to face.”

Cullinan, who is now the Director of Coaching at the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy which has now joined hands with Dubai’s Kricket’s Spero academy, then urged young cricketers to learn the art of batting from Tendulkar.

“There has never been a better technician than Sachin, it’s for kids to learn, how to pick the bat up, how to swing the bat,” he said.

“He was a perfectionist. Brian was different. He had his unique characteristics. Jacques Kallis was a great technician, but Sachin was the perfect player.”

The 53-year-old South African then identified T20 as the ideal format for taking the sport to Olympics before expressing his fear for Test cricket’s future.

“If golf can be an Olympic sport, why can’t cricket be? I think the T20 would be the ideal format for the Olympics,” he said.

“But I worry for Test cricket. I don’t know how much longer Test cricket will be Test cricket as we know it. I think the 50 overs game will eventually be the new Test cricket in terms of attraction.”

Many of Cullinan’s former South African teammates in the 1990s made the white-ball game attractive with their all-round skills and sheer athleticism on the field.

So, who could have been a great T20 player from his era?

“Ah, I have never been asked that question before,” he smiled.

“Jonty (Rhodes) would have been a great T20 player. He was a great fielder, he played the sweep shot so well and ran hard between the wickets. Nicky Boje and Hansie Cronje could have been good T20 players.

“And of course, (Lance) Klusener would have been something else. He was never really a cross-bat player. He hit straight. He would have been phenomenal.”